What His Halloween Costume Really Says About Him (According to the Internet)

We all know that Halloween marks the start of cuffing season, and what better place to choose a potential suitor than at a Halloween party? Believe it or not, you can tell a lot about a person from their costume.

Here are six popular male Halloween costumes for 2025—and what they say about your possible man.

1. Gomez Addams

Gomez Addams sets the standard high for men. Anyone dressing the part better live up to it.

“This man gives major secure-attachment energy. Devoted. Passionate. Unapologetically romantic,” says Dr. Mindy DeSeta, PhD, sexologist and sexual educator for Hily Dating App. “Men drawn to this character archetype often have healthier relationship patterns. They are expressive, emotionally available, and communicate well—especially in bed.”

I like the sound of that.

“This costume appeals to men who are comfortable with emotional expression and reject the ‘stoic male’ stereotype,” DeSeta continues. “Emotional availability and expressiveness are strong predictors of sexual communication and partner satisfaction. His costume choice is showing you that he prioritizes his partner’s pleasure and emotional connection.”

2. Travis Kelce

I think we’re all anticipating a bunch of Travis Kelces stumbling around the Halloween party this year.

“This guy is confident, charismatic, and knows how to work a room, especially the bedroom,” says DeSeta. “He’s the life of the party and brings that same energy to intimate moments. Expect playfulness, enthusiasm, and someone who’s not afraid to be a little loud.”

However, DeSeta warns about the potential ego that comes with the costume. However, odds are, this dude just wants to make you smile.

“He’s got that ‘golden retriever boyfriend’ energy mixed with athletic stamina, which means he’s attentive, eager to please, and has the endurance to back it up,” she says. “He’s probably got a good sense of humor too, so don’t be surprised if things get a little playful and fun.”

3. Superman

Listen, sometimes, you gotta give the comic book lovers a chance. Trust me on this one.

“This costume is all about the ‘dual identity’ fantasy, the idea that there’s more beneath the surface than what meets the eye,” says DeSeta. “This taps into what therapists call the ‘shadow self,’ those parts of our personality we keep tucked away during our everyday lives.”

Essentially, the superhero fans are multifaceted with many layers. If you give him the chance, he might just shock you.

4. K-Pop Demon Hunter

Want to be wowed off your feet? Go for the K-pop demon hunter.

“This guy is equal parts pretty boy and bada**, which means he’s not afraid to blur the lines between soft and intense,” says DeSeta. “He’s into aesthetics, presentation, and making sure everything looks and feels good.”

This guy knows how to set the scene and appeal to all your senses.

“He’s the type who sets the mood with lighting, music, and scents,” DeSeta explains. “He’s into the whole experience.”

5. Carmy from The Bear

If you’re looking for intensity and are up for a challenge, Carmy is the right man for you.

“It may take a minute to get this guy in the mood, because he is still obsessing on work-related projects, but once he’s locked in, he is all yours and ready to please,” says DeSeta. “Just don’t be surprised if he needs a cigarette and a moment of existential reflection afterward.”

6. Rick from White Lotus

Alexa, play Taylor Swift’s “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).”

“This costume comes with some serious red flags,” says DeSeta. “He’s got the look down, the unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, the tousled hair, that effortlessly confident, smoldering vibe that’s undeniably attractive.”

He might look the part: tall, mysterious, tortured…

“On the surface, he creates an intoxicating fantasy about what might happen behind closed doors, but only to later be let down by his inability to emotionally connect during intimate moments,” DeSeta warns.