What the Type of Car You Drive Says About Your Personality

You might think your car is just a way to get around—but to a lot of people, it’s basically your social media bio on wheels.

A new survey from American Muscle asked 1,000 drivers how their car lines up with their personality, and the results were brutally honest. Over half said their ride reflects who they are. One in ten said it reflects them a lot. So yes, people out here are willingly identifying as “Subaru.”

BMW drivers came in hot on multiple fronts. They’re the most likely to say they’re passionate about their work, optimistic about the future, and constantly setting goals. Basically, the human version of an overachieving LinkedIn post. Tesla and Mercedes owners weren’t far behind—so if you’re into ambition with a side of autopilot, there’s your crew.

What Your Car Says About You to Other People

The car type matters, too. Drivers of sports cars, EVs, and pickups were seen as the most adventurous. Sedans, minivans, and classic cars landed lower on the thrill scale. But vintage lovers have taste: one in four Gen Xers and boomers said they’d pick a classic car if money wasn’t an issue.

Judgment is alive and well on the road. About 52 percent of Gen Z admitted they judge people based on what they drive. Boomers? Only 33 percent. And while most people don’t care what you drive when it comes to dating, a full quarter said it absolutely matters. The most “datable” drivers were those in a Lexus, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz. Weirdly, Chrysler showed up too—because dating isn’t always about logic.

If you’re driving a GMC, congratulations. You’re probably the happiest person on the road. Jeep, BMW, Tesla, and Ford drivers also reported high satisfaction, which tracks if your daily commute includes heated seats and Bluetooth that actually works.

This study pulled in everything from Big Five personality traits to fantasy cars. Some dream of Lambos, others of Porsches, but 20 percent of women said screw the horsepower—they want something classic and cool. Meanwhile, one guy out there is absolutely defending his 2002 Saturn as “reliable and misunderstood.”

So yeah—your car might be saying more about you than your dating profile, your job title, or your zodiac sign. Hope you picked the right one.