Here’s What to Expect from Thursday’s Democratic Presidential Debate

For a majority of the presidential season—at least, on the Democratic side—Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has obsessively promised not to run a negative campaign against the party’s presumptive frontrunner, Hillary Clinton. Like everything in politics, that hasn’t exactly held true: As it becomes increasingly clear that the race would be a Sanders-Clinton smackdown—and that Sanders might actually have a shot, however small, at winning said smackdown—the Vermont senator has started to hit the former First Lady with not-so-subtle attacks about her ties to Wall Street, and flip flops on liberal linchpins like trade and the War in Iraq. On Wednesday, Sanders broke his promise completely, remarking in a Democratic town hall that Clinton is a “progressive on some days.”

The jab—and the protracted debate over progressivism that followed—set the stage for Thursday night’s official Democratic presidential debate, hosted by MSNBC at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, just days before the state’s first-in-the-nation primary. After the virtual tie in Iowa earlier this week—and now that Martin O’Malley, the awkward third wheel of the race, has finally bowed out—the well-oiled Sanders and Clinton machines are now officially going in for the kill.

Despite Clinton’s win in New Hampshire during the 2008 Democratic primary, Sanders currently holds a commanding lead in the state’s primary polls. So for Clinton, this debate serves more as a national plea than a primary push: after her slim win in Iowa this week, she really has to convince voters in states that hold primaries after New Hampshire to stay in her tent if she loses to Sanders here. (It’s worth noting, though, that polls are, more often than not, bullshit.)

To do that, Clinton will have to bat down any skepticism that she is not liberal enough for the Democratic crown, while also sticking to the message that she is a more palatable moderate who can win a general election. It’s that same fine line that she was unable to sidestep eight years ago: appearing as a “the progressive who gets things done,” as she puts it, while also convincing voters that she actually does believe in progressivism, despite her previous stances on issues important to primary voters. That moonwalk has proved a lot more difficult for Clinton in 2016, when she’s been forced to go head-head with a self-declared Democratic socialist. Even Barack Obama didn’t want to break up banks.