Your Gift Guide for Leo, the Royal Party Animal of the Zodiac

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

As the sign of royalty, Leo enjoys being spoiled all year, but birthdays are special!

Videos by VICE

All signs are ruled by a planet, and all birthdays occur when the sun returns to its position at the time of our birth, which is why astrologers call it a solar return. Since Leo is ruled by the sun, their birthdays have them feeling extra revitalized and ready to party!

When it comes to shopping for Leos, the truth is that they’re not as materialistic as they seem, despite the gold accents they like to put on everything. They’re all about the experiences and memories created with loved ones. An ideal birthday gift would be a trip with their besties.

Rent a place together for a fun weekend getaway, complete with a professional photo shoot or night out:

Or camp out, but in glamorous Leo style:

Yurts made for glamping on Airbnb

Leos love to party! Get them a disco ball or a bottle of something bubbly for their next soirée.

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Gift Box

We all know Leos love drama, but not just in their social life. They’re also all about theatre and film! Give them a nudge toward their passion with some online acting classes, or go out to a show together.



Your Leo friend loves being in the spotlight. Celebrate them with a night out at your favorite karaoke spot, or create your own at home:



After a long night of karaoke, they’ll love having some glittering boxes to open, too. You can give them this to unwrap on the cab ride home:

Leo often finds themself in positions of power, but ego issues can make things tricky! Here is a classic on power dynamics:

Alternatively, get them this beach read by a Leo about growing up in the spotlight:

Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame by Mara Wilson

Leo is a fire sign that’s warm, creative, and passionate. There are four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, and water. Arguably, fire is the element we modern people have the least connection with—we shower each day, breathe air, and walk the earth, but a roaring fire is rare to come by. Help your Leo bring more (safe!) fire into their world with these candles, including a luxurious splurge:

Leo is ruled by the sun, so anything sun-themed is a wonderful choice to help them tap into solar energy, like this sunflower growing kit or other sun-centric presents:

Deco sun headboard

Leos love sunny colors, so this tote in “sun yellow” is a perfect fit:

Your Leo friend might enjoy something in their color to wear while singing along to “Old Town Road” with everyone else this summer:

Protection during sun exposure and recovery afterward is important, too. Sunglasses tap into their love of glamour at any budget:



For trendy Leos:

Le Specs x Adam Selman “The Last Sunglasses”

For larger-than-life Leos:

For understated, but still Leo Leos:

For Leos who play it cool:

Because regal Leo skin should be treated with care:

This hair oil adds a protective barrier against heat, saltwater, and chlorine so your Leo friend can protect their beautiful mane:

In true royal form, gold is Leo’s metal. For when your Leo friend is really feeling themself, get this gold massage ring:

Or let them apply gold directly to their skin with this versatile gold glitter gel:

Or help them set the vibe with this gold-toned mixtape from Kehlani:

Citrine, joyous and luminous, just like Leo, is their stone:

Each zodiac sign rules a body part, and Leo’s is the heart. The heart is considered the house of passion, love, loyalty, and strength in our bodies—all themes that are symbolic of Leo!



Leos have been called self-centered so it’s no surprise that their ruling planet, the sun, is the center of the solar system! Feed their vanity with gifts like this portable vanity mirror or a more substantial one that doubles as a ring light for selfies:

For your Leo friend who is an expert-level selfie taker, this gold selfie ring light has four lighting settings:



Because Leos take great pride in their hair, whether it’s on their head or on their face, grooming gifts are also a fantastic idea:



Gold razor by Mühle of Germany

The greatest gifts you can give your Leo are your loyalty, your genuine interest in their creative efforts, and your time. They just want to have fun with you, so show up!



VICE Media may make a small commission on products linked in this article.