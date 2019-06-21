What Video Games Would Look Like Without E3

We had so many E3 questions we decided to split our recording on Tuesday into two podcasts so we could do a real deep dive into what you wanted to know about this year’s show. We dig into how inspiration can take many forms in game development, games that have purposefully tackled political issues in the past, our personal histories with E3, and what the future of the expo might hold. Patrick checks back in with more info on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and shares a few anecdotes from his interview with the developers. Austin Googles what Fall Guys is, and digs into the political readings of being able to recruit literally anyone in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Discussed: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Mafia III, Watch Dogs 2, Spec Ops: The Line, Fall Guys, Watch Dogs: Legion, Blair Witch



Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!