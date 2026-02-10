Valentine’s Day is quite a controversial holiday for many people. While some look forward to celebrating love and planning fancy date nights, others view it as a commercial holiday that’s not worth the effort. Whatever the case, you can’t deny that February 14th brings some much-needed lighthearted energy—no matter how you spend it or who you spend it with.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with a partner this year? Here’s what your Valentine’s Day plans say about your relationship.

1. Cozy Night In With Takeout

If you and your partner are looking forward to a Valentine’s Day spent at home, binge-watching your comfort show with your favorite takeout, you’ve got something special. You don’t need fancy dinner reservations or expensive trips to prove your love to one another. You homebodies are happy just being in each other’s company—with good food, of course. In my opinion, it doesn’t get much more romantic than that.

2. Dinner and a Movie

If your Valentine’s Day plans involve the classic dinner and a movie, you might be the more traditional type. You’re likely grounded, stable, and secure in your relationship, content with your partner’s mere presence. You don’t need to be spoiled with grand gestures, but you do like to celebrate your love for each other. That’s something to be proud of.

Planning a luxurious date night on Valentine’s Day? Your relationship is likely built on a mutual love for the finer things in life. You and your partner likely enjoy quality cuisine, elevated dining experiences, and an atmospheric setting. No shame in that!

You don’t do “cheap”—even if that means saving up for months to afford the fancy night out. You know what you deserve, and you won’t deprive yourself of it. You two know how to live it up.

4. Romantic Hotel Stay

Booking a bougie hotel room for Valentine’s Day night? You and your partner are most likely romantics at heart. From rose petals and chocolate on your pillows to room service for every meal (so you don’t even need to leave the bed), you’re looking for the full experience. You like to spice things up in your relationship, and perhaps one (or both!) of you enjoys being wooed every once in a while.

If you and your partner are choosing an activity-based date for Valentine’s Day, you’re likely the adventurous, spontaneous type. From hiking to bar-hopping to pottery class to ice skating, you’d much rather be out and about than at home rotting on the couch. You live for the thrill, and you’d never let your relationship become boring. You two keep each other on your toes, whether through surprise plans or invigorating experiences.

6. No Plans

If you have no plans for February 14th and simply view it as just another day, then your relationship might be less traditional. You likely don’t care about societal norms and view Valentine’s Day as a consumerist-focused “Hallmark holiday.” In which case, fair enough. You free spirits don’t need a special occasion to celebrate your love.

Just make sure you both are on the same page about the holiday. If one of you wants to indulge in the day, even if it seems cheesy and unnecessary, participate for their sake. You don’t even have to fund the holiday by spending money on a card, candy, or an expensive dinner. Sometimes, even just a simple love letter or thoughtful gesture, like cooking dinner or drawing a warm bath, is enough to make your person feel special.