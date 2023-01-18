What’s Behind the Panda Global Heel-Turn

Patrick and Cado welcome Ren back to the land of the living this week as she’s finally destroyed all the Covid in her body. Which is great timing because they both needed someone to explain the recent drama between Nintendo, licensed and unlicensed Smash Bros tournaments, and one particularly over zealous CEO. Then Ren tells us of her time exploding heads with magic abilities in Warhammer 40k: Darktide. After the break, Cado and Ren chat about finishing Signalis, a game that seems destined for Patrick’s “Best 2022 game I played in 2023” slot. Then we revisit the world of Pillars of Eternity, the 2015 game that Ren fell into in the depths of being sick.

Fortnite 11:03, Super Smash Bros. Tournament Drama 15:46, ActiBlizzard Union vote in Albany 27:07, Warhammer 40k: Darktide 34:50, Signalis 49:17, Patrick’s end of year dilemma 59:00, Pillars of Eternity 1:03:41, The Question Bucket 1:11:31

