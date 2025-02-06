While E3 May Be Gone, ‘iicon’ Is Hoping To Pick Up the Pieces Left Behind

Summer Game Fest is getting better, sure. But, nothing will ever replace the vibes E3 had. Blockbuster game releases, partnered with some of the most iconic hardware releases and teases of all time, made this festival one to look forward to every year. Then, once the pandemic hit, E3 went the way of the dodo. And we’re still feeling the burn from its loss, even all of these years later. Thankfully, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has been working behind the scenes to try to revitalize and revamp it for a new audience. Introducing: “iicon.”

We All Knew That E3 Was ‘Iicon’-ic but I Can Get Behind the New Name

Originally reported on by GameDeveloper.com, it appears the ESA is bringing back E3, in a more condensed and organized fashion. While E3 itself may have been a bombastic affair, filled with games, developers, and everything in between? Its new production will be much more “professional.” Called ‘iicon’, the Interactive Innovation Conference is looking to help connect players with professionals in more ways than one.

As revealed in a press release by the ESA:

“Attendees will gain exclusive access to visionary keynotes, engaging discussions and workshops, and elite networking opportunities with executives shaping the future of entertainment, business, and technology. iicon promises to bring together a broad spectrum of sectors that converge with interactive entertainment, including film, television, and music, as well as sports, healthcare, education, finance, and more.”

It’s weird to think that E3 is growing up, especially considering some of the elements that made it stand out in the past. It seems like the long-forgotten “Booth Babes” will not be a thing at iicon, and maybe we’re better for it. It shows that the medium is growing and evolving, rather than constantly repeating itself over and over again.

This event, which takes place April 27-30, 2026, at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, will bring in some big names, as well. Already confirmed to be attending the first — and hopefully, annual — iicon event are the following publishers/developers:

Amazon Games

Disney

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Microsoft

Nintendo of America

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

Take-Two Interactive

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

While it feels almost like a suit-and-tie affair, rather than an electric shock to our systems, I’ll be happy to see E3 return in any way, shape, or form.