Whipped Feta and Yogurt Toasts Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces|227 grams ciabatta, sliced ½-inch thick (about 4 slices)

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

6 ounces|175 grams feta

¾ cup|200 grams full-fat Greek yogurt

2 lemons

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons toasted sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon nigella seeds

1 teaspoon urfa

fresh parsley leaves, to garnish

fresh mint leaves, to garnish

fresh dill, to garnish

Directions

Heat a grill pan over high. Brush each side of the bread with the olive oil and grill, flipping once, until golden, about 6 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a cutting board. Halve each on an angle and transfer to a serving platter. Meanwhile, in a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the feta and yogurt until almost smooth, then zest in a lemon. Add 1 ½ teaspoons of lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon salt, and black pepper. Spread some on each of the toasts and top each with the sunflower seeds, nigella seeds, and urfa. Garnish with the herbs and zest some more lemon over the top to serve.

