Who Decided to Release All These Good Good Games Before E3?

As time marches inexorably on, the seasons change, and so we must change with them. In the spirit of growth that the summer brings, we are joined by Joel Fowler, Waypoint’s former publisher, on his final day at VICE, to say good bye and talk about how awesome Bitterblack Isle from Dragon’s Dogma is. Austin’s been exploring space and time in Outer Wilds, while Danielle and Patrick have both been exploring space and death in Void Bastards. Cado updates us on the world of Pokémon (turns out it’s full of shirts and sleep apps). We talk Mario Maker, Call of Duty, Death Stranding, and take two breaks. This episode is huge honestly, it’s almost as if companies are getting a bunch of news out in anticipation of something!

Discussed: Outer Wilds, Void Bastards, Mario Maker 2, This ‘Mario Maker’ Level Has Been Played 2.6 Million Times and Never Beaten, The Speedrunner Who Wasn’t: How a Community Dealt with an Elaborate Cheater, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Pokémon Shirts, Pokémon Sleep, Death Stranding, Draugan, Oculus Quest, Virtual Virtual Reality, Hollow Knight, Mobile Suit Gundam, Life is Strange 2: Episode 3, KIDS, Ape Out

