Why Do We Channel The Pain From Break-Ups Into Creativity?

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

Finding a way to channel the pain from a break-up into something productive can be easier said than done.

So we got Nick from @wearesachi to jump on the VICE break-up hotline and talk about why it’s so important to openly express these emotions through creativity.

Partner Content Is Paid For By An Advertiser And The Advertiser Provides Creative Direction And Feedback.

© 2023 VICE MEDIA LLC