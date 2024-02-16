Why Congress’s Fears of Russian Space Nukes Is Political Theatre

Cyber is a show covering a diverse range of topics. We’ve covered everything from crypto to AI to online cults. If it touches technology or online culture, we’ll talk about it. That’s how you get an episode like today’s, which is both a deep dive into professional wrestling’s latest scandal and a discussion of the latest existential threat: nuclear weapons in space.

Vice features editor Timothy Marchman can do it all. First, Marchman walks us through the newest allegations against WWE boss Vince McMahon. It’s a civil case that may have wider ramifications for how the U.S. handles non-disclosure agreements. Then we get into a bit of Congressional kayfabe: the reports that Russia wants to put nuclear weapons in space.

Co-Defendant in Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Says He Was a Victim Too

NDAs Vince McMahon Signed Behind WWE’s Back May Be Worthless, Say Experts

Despite Denials, WWE Management Knew Wrestler Said She Had Been Raped on Military Base

WWE Wrestler Ashley Massaro Accused Vince McMahon of Sexually Preying on Wrestlers in Previously Unreleased Statement​

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.