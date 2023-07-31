Why Is It So Hard For Us To Talk About Break-Ups?

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

Sometimes the only thing harder than a break-up is actually talking about it after it happens. So we got Jayden and Rick from Daily J to jump on the VICE break-up hotline to unpack why it’s so difficult, but also super rewarding to open up about our pain.

