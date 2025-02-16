Woman Met Her Soulmate After Asking a Psychic to Draw Him

My friend once told me: you know you’re down bad when you schedule a reading with a psychic. Did that stop us from booking a session with one? Absolutely not.

Listen, desperate times often call for desperate measures.

But apparently, there are some legit psychics out there who might just give you a clear glimpse into your future.

One woman named Nicole Echeverria explained how she hired a psychic medium on Etsy to draw her soulmate—only to meet him several months later via social media, realizing he matched the drawing in an “uncanny” way.

What’s more? They got married this past Friday.

Now, I’m an open-minded person who has a deep interest in spirituality. The idea of a psychic medium predicting my future doesn’t sound too wild to me. But I do often question whether we fill in the gaps with information we want to believe or subconsciously manifest the future we’re told we’ll have.

The power of the mind, ya know.

So, it does beg the question…was this actual fate, or did Echeverria simply tell herself that her person would look this way and then naturally chose someone who matched the description to ensure it was true? Did the psychic reading give her the confidence and reassurance that she will, in fact, meet the love of her life, which then increased her confidence, sense of self-worth, and security, thus raising her standards and attracting the right partner?

“I wouldn’t settle for men who are not quite what I want,” Echeverria said. “They had to prove to me that I was worth the time. Having that mindset made me feel at peace with being alone. They should make me feel like a queen.”

With this empowered mentality, it’s no wonder she found her soulmate within the span of months. But we can’t deny how strange it is that her “soulmate drawing” matches her fiance, Vitor Santos, a little too well

“I think my first words were ‘damn! that does look like me’ which made me laugh,” Santos said of the picture. “But I think it just reinforced Nicole that I was her soulmate and she was mine.”

The happy couple is getting married on Valentine’s Day, so whether this was a coincidence or not, I’d say they’re both winning.

“It will be the best Valentine’s Day for both of us,” Echeverria said.