woman-stuck-in-puerto-rico-after-airline-denied-her-emotional-support-parrot

This woman has a lot to squawk about. Maria Fraterrigo, an 81-year-old New York resident, claimed she’s been trapped in Puerto Rico because Frontier Airlines won’t let her emotional support parrot on the plane.

Fraterrigo told the local ABC affiliate that she decided to bring her beloved African grey parrot, Plucky, with her to Puerto Rico and had no issues doing so. On the return route, however, the airline allegedly changed its mind.

After making it through airport security in Puerto Rico with Plucky, an approved emotional support animal, Fraterrigo claimed the gate agent refused to let the parrot on the plane.

“You won’t be able to make the flight,” Fraterrigo claimed the airline’s agent told her. “Get rid of your bird and give it to somebody.”

Her son contacted the airline. He claimed that Frontier admitted to an error on their end, saying that the bird wasn’t properly checked on Fraterrigo’s trip into Puerto Rico.

The airline refunded Fraterrigo’s ticket and offered her a voucher as well. However, they stood by their policy against large birds in the cabin.

the emotional support parrot debacle is under investigation

“I got no more tears. My mind is blank. [I] just want to go home,” Fratefrrigo told ABC. “That’s all, I don’t ask for much.”

Her son, meanwhile, said he’s “ready to fly in a plane and get over there.”

“My mother did nothing wrong and she just needs to be taken care of and sent home,” he added. “She didn’t want anything else but to go home and no one wants to help.”

In a statement to the New York Post, Frontier Airlines said, “We are currently investigating the matter and are in contact with her family to assist her in returning home.”

Fraterrigo said she and Plucky have been together since the parrot’s birth more than two decades ago.

She got closer to the parrot when her husband, with whom she and Plucky often traveled to Puerto Rico, died in 2019 from cancer related to 9/11.

“He kept me going, talking to me, making me laugh when I was down,” Fraterrigo said.

Fraterrigo’s son has tried to convince smaller airlines to charter a plane to Tampa, where he lives, but has yet to find a company that will agree to do so.



