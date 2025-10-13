‘WWE Raw’ Results (10/13/25): ‘The Vision’ Turn on Seth Rollins

This weekend, WWE put on their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, where John Cena and AJ Styles battled in a match ripened with nostalgia. Today’s episode of WWE Raw had a special start time of 8 a.m. EST due to the crew still being in Australia. Continue reading for this week’s WWE Raw results and the fallout from Crown Jewel.

Welcome to Monday Morning Rollins

Seth Rollins opened the show to talk about his win at Crown Jewel. Rollins defeated his former pal and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. While the title isn’t ever defended, it was more about the principle for Rollins. He delivered the final blow in the match using the watch that Rhodes was handed following his win at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins proclaimed that the night was about him, but he did acknowledge the work of his group, calling their efforts out individually. While he believes he did everything himself this weekend and doesn’t need the men by his side, he’s chosen them because he’s a “Visionary.”

Dominik Mysterio Retains IC Title

Penta got yet another opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship held by Mysterio. Unfortunately for the luchador, while Mysterio wasn’t flanked by the rest of the Judgment Day, it didn’t stop him from using his usual antics. Rusev — who is the next No. 1 contender — showed up. Penta eliminated him from the equation with a dive. However, it gave Mysterio time to regain his composure, sneakily using the timekeeper’s hammer. He rung Penta’s bell and retained the championship.

Bronson Reed Continues Rampage on The OG Bloodline

Play video

Following his massive win at Crown Jewel over Roman Reigns, Reed continued his momentum on WWE Raw. The Aussie wrestler received a thunderous applause from his home country as he made his way to the ring. He went up against Jimmy Uso and neither man had their groups with them. Reed didn’t need it, either. Uso gave his best attempts but Reed’s Tsunami is no joke. After the match, Bron Breakker speared Jimmy so Jey got involved to rescue his brother.

The Seth Rollins Era is over

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯



THE BRONSONS HAVE TURNED ON SETH ROLLINS!



THE VISION IS NOW WITHOUT THEIR VISIONARY. pic.twitter.com/EMTlfiYTVD — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2025

To close out WWE Raw, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso battled for a No. 1 contender’s shot for the World Heavyweight Championship. Unsurprisingly, Punk picked up the victory. After the match, The Vision — Reed, Breakker, Paul Heyman and Rollins — came out to face Punk. Reed and Breakker attacked him and they all stood tall … but not for long. While Rollins had his back turned, Breakker speared him. Reed set him up for a Tsunami, the same move that took Rollins out of action previously. Breakker snatched the title from the champ and they all stood tall over him.

