AJ Styles Pays Tribute to TNA at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, AJ Styles and John Cena met for the final time of their careers. Cena will wrap up his retirement tour later this year while Styles embarks on his in 2026.

These days, Styles is known for wearing tights with his name on the side. But for Crown Jewel, he went old school with his blue and white trunks. Fans may recognize them from his days in TNA. In October of 2005, TNA made their debut on Spike TV, and that’s the exact gear he wore then.

Videos by VICE

THE PHENOMENAL ONE IS READY! 😤 pic.twitter.com/kysNxQj9hx — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2025

Not only that, Cena had a surprise for the Phenomenal One. He handed ring announcer Alicia Taylor a cue card with a special introduction. “The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The ace and total boss of the Bullet Club. It is my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time. He is the face that runs the place, the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles.”

NO WAY! @JohnCena is pulling out all the stops 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PoVrIouPz7 — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2025

Because it’s their last match together, neither held back. They pulled out all the tributes to the wrestlers that have shaped their careers. Styles used Frankie Kazarian’s Fade to Black, Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch, and Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music. Cena used Randy Orton’s RKO, Rusev’s Accolade, and Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho. Cena even pulled out Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale.

Styles and Cena’s feud began in 2016 when the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion joined WWE. It was a dream match that many thought would never happen. When Cena retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2018, things were put on pause. Prior to tonight, their televised match record stood at 2 wins each.

In the end, Cena came out on top with just four dates left before retirement.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE Crown Jewel.