WWE Royal Rumble: Alexa Bliss Returns After 2 Year Absence

Alexa Bliss is back in WWE after returning during the women’s Royal Rumble!

For the past few months, Bliss has been dropping hints about her return which seemed imminent. Then news that Bliss and WWE were far apart on a new contract began circulating. Fans have been expecting her return for quite some time now given she’s been in the ring training. Thus, the report didn’t lend any optimism for her return this week. PWInsider reported shortly before the show that Bliss had flown into Indianapolis and was in town for the Rumble.

Videos by VICE

Of course, that could’ve meant anything. She could have come to negotiate her contract in person or watch the show. Bliss appeared with a brand new look as she held onto the Lily doll she cast aside as the crowd welcomed her back. Could this be a hint that she will mix it up with The Wyatt Sicks sooner rather than later? When they first appeared in WWE, fans believed she’d return with the Sister Abigail gimmick, but that wasn’t the case.

Alexa Bliss Returns to WWE in the Royal Rumble

Play video

She entered the match at number 21 but unfortunately got no eliminations during her short time in the ring. She lasted until the 27th entrant which was Charlotte Flair. Historically, the person in that spot goes on to win. Liv Morgan was the woman to eliminate her shortly before Flair made her way down the ramp and she gloated about it. The fans let her have it, too, as they loudly booed her elimination. It didn’t seem to phase Morgan though who laughed maniacly.

Bliss’ last WWE appearance was during the 2023 Royal Rumble where she wrestled Bianca Belair for the Women’s Championship. She lost and took a leave of absence, announcing her pregnancy soon after.