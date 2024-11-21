When Will Alexa Bliss Return to WWE?

Alexa Bliss has been off WWE television for over a year since giving birth to her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. When Uncle Howdy’s faction started popping up on WWE Raw, fans wondered if Bliss would be Sister Abigail upon her return. Instead, Nikki Cross took on a version of the role and Bliss is still nowhere to be seen on television. Naturally, fans have taken to social media to question her absence.

Where’s Alexa Bliss?

Bliss took notice, posting a gif of LaToya Jackson holding a magnifying glass with the caption, “Where’s Alexa…” This got people talking. However, Bliss acknowledges the powers that be have nothing for her. “Unfortunately, not up to me,” she said in response to a fan asking her where she was. Additionally, when one fan said she should bring back her beloved Goddess gimmick, she explained she is “always evolving.” So, we might have to kiss that one goodbye.

Bliss last appeared at the 2023 Royal Rumble where she wrestled Bianca Belair for the title before announcing her pregnancy. One person who would welcome her back to WWE with open arms is Final Testament leader Karrion Kross. The group is currently feuding with The Wyatt Sicks. “I would happily welcome her. Nothing but respect,” Kross wrote on X.

Soon after announcing she was pregnant, Bliss laid out her timeline for when she’d look to get back to work. “[WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready,” Bliss told The Messenger last June. “Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start getting back into the gym, and getting ready to see what my in-ring return looks like.” Over the summer, she shared her training in the ring, practicing her Twisted Bliss finisher and a backhand spring.

While it’s unfortunate she has no creative plans yet, Royal Rumble season is right around the corner. A surprise return like Bliss makes perfect sense — that’s what the Rumble is all about!