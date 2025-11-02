WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Jade Cargill and CM Punk Win Gold

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. There’s no filler on this card — just four titles on the line. Alongside champions Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton and Dominik Mysterio defending their titles, a new World Heavyweight Champion is due to be crowned.

Follow along for live results throughout tonight’s show…

Drew McIntyre’s Mind Games on Cody Rhodes

The first match of the night was Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre once again. They tussled at WWE Wrestlepalooza and again on SmackDown where the match resulted in a DQ. This time, Rhodes and McIntyre wanted to ensure there’s one clear winner. Should Rhodes be counted out or disqualified, McIntyre automatically wins the championship.

The challenger plays mind games with the champion in the early goings, but Rhodes isn’t in the mood for shenanigans.

After some back and forth McIntyre results to his usual antics — cheating — bringing the belt into play. With the referee knocked out, he attempts to hit Rhodes with the title but he ducks out of the way. Not long after, he tries to use it again, but Rhodes catches him and bounces his face off the title with a DDT. He then lifts him up for the Cody Cutter, retaining the belt.

tiffy time is up

With Tiffany Stratton’s title reign beginning to flounder, it’s time for a new woman to step up to the plate. Enter Jade Cargill. Since debuting in WWE two years ago she’s been presented as a force to be reckoned with. In recent weeks, she’s restated her purpose from day 1: she’s not here to make friends, she’s here to be the best. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

It’s not her first shot at a Women’s Championship in WWE. Back at SummerSlam, Stratton defeated her clean. But little did she know her days were numbered. Stratton has been dealing with an injury which Cargill smartly used to her advantage throughout the match. She targeted her leg and barely gave Stratton any room to fight back. She picked up the victory in five minutes with her patented finisher, Jaded.

The storm hasn’t just arrived — it’s been here all along.

Dom Lies, Cheats, and Steals

The Intercontinental Championship is up next as Dominik Mysterio puts the title on the line against Rusev and Penta. Originally, he was slated to defend against either of them, but due to interference it was made a triple threat. Despite their best efforts Dom found yet another creative way to pull out a victory. Throughout the match he attempted to get both Ben disqualified to retain by default but the referee wasn’t having it. He tossed a steel chair at Rusev and pretended he was struck with it and then he stole the hammer for the time keepers bell so it couldn’t be rung.

When he got back in the ring with the hammer, Penta grabbed it and attempted to use it. Dom ducked out of the way and he struck Rusev in the head, allowing Dom to throw Penta out of the ring and pin Rusev off a Frog Splash to retain.

7-Time WWE World Champion

We’re onto the main event where a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the championship due to injury. Punk and Jey both make strong cases for why they should be champion. Punk’s not getting any younger and he’s been back in WWE for two years now. If not now, when? He’s lost countless title chances due to Rollins and McIntyre screwing him over, but they’re not there to do that this time. As for Jey, he desperately needs to sink his teeth into something better than “Yeet.”

At one point, Punk hit the GTS but Jey rolled out of the ring out of harms way. When he recovered, he hit Punk with a Superkick and a spear. They even used their moves on each other. However, unfortunately for Jey, once Punk fully caught him in that GTS, it was game over.



