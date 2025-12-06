’WWE SmackDown’ Results (12/05/25): John Cena’s Final Opponent Decided

We’re just one week away from witnessing John Cena’s last match inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. On WWE SmackDown this week, there were several developments to the Saturday Night’s Main Event card, including who will be Cena’s final opponent.

Keep reading for everything that happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown…

Videos by VICE

The Terror Twins Are Back

Now that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have reunited, another team has their eyes set on the duo. Aleister Black — who has his own issues with Priest and Zelina, once an ally to Ripley–responded to their challenge. They referred to Ripley as a “succubus,” and said they will guide Ripley and Priest through the inferno.

Ripley and Priest respond with a vignette of their own. Priest says he’s tired of listening to Black talk in circles. Now he has involved his family so Priest has no choice but to do the same. Ripley enters the frame and tells Zelina she’s signed her death wish because next week, it’s the Terror Twins vs. Black and Vega.

NEXT WEEK



THE TERROR TWINS vs. ALEISTER BLACK & ZELINA



Looks like you messed with the wrong person, Aleister Black… 👀 pic.twitter.com/bmhE62xHnf — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2025

Last Time Is Now Tournament Final

Play video

Well, the time is now — who will be Cena’s final opponent next week? LA Knight, looking to regain some momentum after a string of defeats or Gunther, the man who retired Goldberg earlier this year? It’s no secret that Gunther’s in-ring ability is just far above most of his peers, which is why Knight did his best to hang with the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. It was working until Gunther locked in a submission hold and got Knight to tap. Commentary noted that he has never lost a non-title one-on-one match in his main roster career.

NXT Invades SNME

Play video

Cena explained that the purpose of SNME will be to showcase the men and women who are shaping the future of WWE. Backstage, Cody Rhodes met with Nick Aldis who is speaking to Ricky Saints and Oba Femi. Aldis tells Rhodes that whoever wins the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline tomorrow night will face him next Saturday.

Additionally, Bayley goes to thank Aldis for booking her at SNME when it revealed she will go one-on-one with Sol Ruca. Ruca is a bright spot in the NXT women’s division, once holding the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the Women’s Speed Championship. She began her wrestling career in 2022 at the WWE Performance Center.

Play video

The Wyatt sicks attack the MFTS

Play video

Solo Sikoa addresses The Wyatt Sicks, saying he will take everything from Uncle Howdy. Anything that belonged to Bray Wyatt will now be his. He makes a tongue-in-cheek joke about Bo Dallas, and that’s when the lights go out. The Wyatt Sicks surround the ring as a brawl between them and the MFTs ensues. The Wyatt Sicks get the better of them and stand tall.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.