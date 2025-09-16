Is Your House Wyze Enough to Read Your Palms? This Door Lock Is.

All right, wise guys and gals. You’re smart enough to lock your home when you leave and when you go to bed, but is it truly a smart lock? Can it read palms and unlock your door without you ever laying a finger on it, like Wyze’s new Palm Lock?

The way in which it works is trippy. It “uses highly secure, biometric technology to identify users based on the unique pattern of veins beneath the surface of the palm,” according to Wyze. I have no idea if it can read your life line or predict whether your train will arrive safely or whether you’ll find love this year.

For that, you should consult the smart thermostat, which is older and therefore far wiser.

the smart lock that does palm reading

It was only a few years ago that I was standing on the floor at the CES trade show and companies were falling all over themselves to show off smart locks that could read a fingerprint and pop open the lock.

Wyze says the Palm Lock, which costs $130, is faster and works more reliably than a fingerprint-reading sensor. All you have to do is wave your palm in front of it, and it’ll recognize that you’re an approved person who can enter.

Rather than storing it on the cloud or in the Wyze app, unique palm scans are stored locally on the device. That means protection from hackers gaining access to your palm pattern. It’s not something I’ve ever had to worry about before, but now that you mention it…

Would you trust the Palm Lock? What if your hands are dirty? Is it that much harder to just turn a key? I used to say that last one often, right up until the day I bought my first car with keyless entry, and now I’m a believer.

One day we’ll find out the questions to all these mysteries when we can get our hands on a unit to test. Or you know, our hands not on it but hovering a few inches over it. You know what I mean.