You Can Now Get Paid to Eat Chocolate for a Living

On the list of best jobs in the world, right between pillow-tester and those dudes Japan pays to pretend to be ninjas, is a very enticing position that you can apply for right now: chocolate taster.

That’s right. Mondelēz International—corporate owner of Oreo, Cadbury, and Toblerone—is looking for the right person to fill the position of “chocolate and cocoa beverage taster“—someone who will provide “objective and honest feedback” on its products.

Think you’re qualified? Well, you need a “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection.” The lucky individual who will fill this role will provide feedback in panel discussions of 12 people. Working just seven-and-a-half hours per week, the chocolate taster will work out of a “sensory booth” located at the Mondelēz science park located in Reading, UK.

The company won’t say what the salary is, but really—does one need to be paid much for it to be worth it to eat chocolate for seven-and-a-half hours per week?

If you’re convinced this is the job for you, prepare to line up. The company already had 1,500 applicants as of Wednesday, and Mondelēz plans to stop taking any more once they feel they have received enough.

Is the job of chocolate taster simply too good to be true? Quite possibly. In a press release, the company said, “We are ‘choc’d’ by the number of applicants we have received for our chocolate taster role in Reading!”

So, be warned: Your chocolate allotment may very well come with a helping of bad puns and dad jokes.

But it’ll probably be worth it, right? Unless you’re already employed as a Champagne guzzler, sleep-science test subject, or Ben & Jerry’s ice cream namer. If so, let the rest of us have a chance.