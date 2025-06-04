You Can Use ChatGPT for Looksmaxxing, but You’ll Regret It

Some people use ChatGPT to plan vacations, write resumes, or generate meal plans. Others are uploading selfies and asking how to become less “subhuman.”

Welcome to LooksmaxxingGPT, one of the top-ranked bots in ChatGPT’s “Lifestyle” category. It rates your physical appearance, offers a “PSL” (Physical Sexual Attractiveness) score, and suggests ways to improve—from makeup swaps to plastic surgery.

As reported by Business Insider, it has had over 700,000 conversations, and it doesn’t hold back. One user was told they’d never compete with “genetically superior guys” unless they went under the knife.

Looksmaxxing, for the unfamiliar, is a term that started in incel-adjacent forums, where young men obsess over appearance as the supposed key to romantic and social success. Mewing (jawline exercises), canthal tilt analysis (eye angle scrutiny), and “mogging” (outshining others visually) are all part of the in-group vocabulary.

And now, a custom AI bot has brought it into the mainstream.

The bot, created by an independent developer named “Ant,” isn’t officially affiliated with OpenAI but exists within its custom GPT marketplace—an area where unvetted tools rise to popularity purely based on user traffic.

Users upload photos to receive celebrity lookalike comparisons and numerical ratings. “High-Tier Becky,” “Mid-Tier Chad,” and “normie-subnormie crossover” are all terms the bot uses to categorize attractiveness. White Lotus actor, Walton Goggins, for example—objectively hot and imperfect in the best way—scored a 3.5/10.

Business Insider’s Amanda Hoover tried it herself. In one photo with no makeup and a weird smile, she was rated a 5. In another, with lipstick and better lighting, she leveled up to “High-Tier Becky.” The bot also recommended Botox when asked for “hardmaxxing” tips.

It’s tempting to brush this off as absurd or just a fad. But it’s already influencing kids. As Men’s Health reported, 10-year-olds are “doing their jawlines” at breakfast, mimicking TikTok trends like mewing and scentmaxxing before they even understand what attraction is. Doctors are noticing, too.

Dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi told the magazine he’s seeing younger patients hyper-fixated on facial angles, often referencing social media directly.

This isn’t a vanity issue. It’s about how young people, especially boys, are processing rejection, loneliness, and digital identity. “Are young men okay?” is the bigger question behind all of this—and bots like LooksmaxxingGPT are shaping how they answer it.

AI can’t make you hotter. But it can absolutely make you hate your reflection.