“You Don’t Want to Make an Enemy Out of Me”: Well, Stephen A. Smith Has Gone Crazy

It probably happened long ago, but we can now officially describe Stephen A. Smith as a crazy person. On First Take this morning, Stephen A. Smith mustered all the gravitas in his power to dispute one of the dumbest stories out there. On Friday, Kevin Durant went after Stephen A for reporting that he might be considering the Los Angeles Lakers in his looming free agency. Durant said Smith was “lying” and “making up stories.”

My full interaction with Kevin Durant on the Stephen A Smith rumors pic.twitter.com/83n89hKIvl

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2015

The First Take carnival barker later went on a long Twitter rant, disputing Durant’s claims, saying he never “SPOKE” to Durant or anyone he knows, just that he heard he might go to a big market. Which, no shit, I heard that too. Breaking News: Sources and a rudimentary understanding of the fucking world I inhabit inform me that Mega Superstar may consider playing in major market.

Videos by VICE

But Stephen A doubled-down today and spent eleven minutes wearing his most serious face to say things like “Kevin Durant is the one that’s lying” and “I sit here today. Incredibly offended. By the personal attack. That this man. Has put against me.” He finally works himself up to the crescendo near minute 11—this is like a goddamned Explosions in the Sky song— and unleashes on everyone involved in the smearing of his good name. “They are making unnecessary enemies…but I will say this lastly: you don’t want to make an enemy out of me. And I’m looking right into the camera and I’m gonna say it again: you do not want to make an enemy out of me. I’m not having it.”

Just one final reminder: Stephen A. is walking over to the O.K. Corral polishing his six shooters because Kevin Durant said that Stephen A. didn’t know as much as Kevin Durant about Kevin Durant’s own impending free agency. That’s all.