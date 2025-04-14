You Might’ve Missed This Sexy Furry Shooter — Steam Loves It

I’ve been keeping a close eye on Combat Cat Studio’s latest release. This indie team’s first title just hit Steam Early Access, and it offers something relatively rare in the shooter genre: Furries. More specifically, tacticool furries shooting at each other. Some of which look very sexy. Five seconds into the game’s cinematic trailer, my interest was piqued. Yours might be, too, especially after you learn the game is well-liked on Steam.

Wild Assault minces no words. The Early Access trailer, “Embark,” shows a catgirl soldier hanging from a ceiling, tied by her wrists to rope. Suddenly, an anthropomorphic skunk girl points a pistol at her face. The skunk then wraps an arm around our bound catgirl and holds her close, imploring her to give up some sort of information. Kinky, no?

Videos by VICE

Play video

Our furry yuri is then interrupted by a twinky meerkat, running up to the skunk girl, warning her that the two will have to retreat. He runs back to the frontline and engages in some cinematic military combat with a panda, who shoots missiles at our poor femboy. Uh oh! Twink obliterated!

We cut back to our skunk girl antagonist (antihero?) setting mines and wiggling her hips on her way back to her captured catgirl. She points a gun at the feline’s head, as if ready to fire, but then! Oho! A ninja foxgirl shows up, throwing the pistol out of the skunk’s hand with a blade. The panda charges in, sending the skunk on the run. Yay! Our catgirl is rescued, and as she’s offered a hand, we get a look at the fox’s very furry cleavage.

Welcome to Wild Assault, baby. Sexy furries laying traps, shooting guns, and doing sexy furry things.

Sexy furries doing furry ‘Battlefield’

Screenshot: Combat Cat Studio

Wild Assault is a third-person hero shooter with up to 20-on-20 combat across open battlefields. A wide assortment of animals feature in the game, each part of different classes. There’s Norman the Tiger, part of the Assault Valiant class. Same with Akai Hime the Fox. Hongying the Medic is a white bunny, and she stars as a Support Valiant. And the aforementioned meerkat? An Expert Valiant named Uly with a crop top showing his bare tummy. He has such a feminine look, I thought this femboy was actually a butch girl when I first watched the Early Access trailer. As you can probably guess, he’s a fan favorite.

Thirsting over Uly aside, the game has received a genuinely warm reception on Steam. One player calls it a “COD and Battlefield-style game” made “for furries.” Another describes Wild Assault as “cheap and fun” while being “basically furry Battlefield, infantry only.” A third-person take on Battlefield, but with heroes across various classes that can run on all fours and use special abilities? Count me in.

Gamers on ‘Wild Assault’: ‘I’m not into *that* stuff, but I’m still able to goon’

Screenshot: Combat Cat Studio

Make no mistake, Wild Assault is still new to Steam. The game only launched in Early Access on April 11th, and its full release isn’t planned until Q2 or Q3 2026. It’s also the first title from a new developer, so don’t expect pristine polish.

Nonetheless, Wild Assault has retained a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam. Largely because players walked in with low expectations for a hero shooter with sexy furry characters and instead found a decent game behind everything. Even one reviewer who described Wild Assault as “mid” said it still surpassed his expectations, in part because Combat Cat Studio avoided doing a battle royale game.

“The characters are nice looking, I’m not into furry stuff, but I’m still able to goon over the female characters, and find the dudes to look badass,” that user said. “Don’t expect this to be something incredible and amazing, just think of it as a fun little distraction whenever you have no idea what to play.”

Wild Assault is just $14.99, and the game is available for 10% off until April 25th. Yes, there’s a premium battle pass, but you can unlock every hero in the game by just plugging in hours online. And if you ask me? Slapping $15 down for a hero shooter with sexy furries seems like a decent way to spend a weekend in mid-April. Then again, I’m a bit of a furry myself, so there may be some bias.