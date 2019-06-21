You Need to Hear the Nonsense ‘Sims’ Version of Snail Mail’s ‘Pristine’

Like indie rock and a fair amount of pop music, the long-running video game series The Sims has been a favorite among sensitive and lonely teens looking for a comfortable way to explore their imaginations. Because of this, it’s no surprise the two worlds have collided over the years with artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, Car Seat Headrest, and more performing versions of their own songs in Simlish, the fictional language heard in the iconic franchise’s games. But the latest collaboration between game publisher EA and a rising artist might be its best yet: Lindsey Jordan’s indie rock vessel Snail Mail recording an entirely Simlish version of her single “Pristine.”



The new recording was made for the new game The Sims 4: Island Living, an expansion pack that launched today. Since “Pristine” was one of the best indie rock songs last year, it still slaps even when it’s sung in an entirely nonsensical and made up language. For instance, where Lindsey Jordan sang, “I won’t love anyone else / I’ll never love anyone else” in Simlish the line reads, “Nee boh koof janee-wo zells / Yai neeba koof janee-wo zells.” It’s a ridiculously funny exercise but it’s one that just totally rules. Listen below and try not to make your Sims all fall in love with each other when you download the new game.