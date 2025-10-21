Young People Can’t Sleep Without Getting High

If you count yourself among the many who feel like they can’t get to sleep without getting high first, you’re not alone. According to a new study from the University of Michigan, membership in the “weed before you sleep” club is actually expanding.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, pulls data from the long-running Monitoring the Future Panel Study. That study has been tracking young Americans’ relationships with drugs for decades.

Out of nearly 1,500 surveyed, about 22 percent admitted to using cannabis and/or alcohol for sleep within the past year. Nearly 1 in 5 people aged 19 to 30 are using cannabis or alcohol to help them fall asleep. That’s a trend, and it’s growing.

Cannabis was by far the more popular choice, as roughly 18 percent leaned on weed for sleep. Just 7 percent turned to alcohol to help them get a good night’s rest. Among regular cannabis users, a solid 41 percent said they sometimes use it to knock themselves out.

It makes sense. About 30 percent of adults in the U.S. have trouble sleeping, with young adults especially struggling to catch some sleep. We live in the age of horrific work schedules and endless scrolls designed to keep our brains wired and fried.

It’s no surprise that an ever-growing number of us are having trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. It’s also not surprising that we’re using every supplement possible to get some rest.

The researchers say that occasional cannabis use for sleep can soon turn into dependency. Both weed and booze are decent at initiating sleep in the short term, but the more you use them, the more your body adapts, needing higher doses to achieve the same effect.

That creeping tolerance can lead to disordered use, withdrawals, and, ironically, even worse sleep than you were getting before. Not ideal, to say the least.

Researchers say more medical professionals need to ask young patients about their nighttime habits, specifically whether they are sleeping and how they’re getting to sleep. That could be key to preventing dependency before it takes hold.