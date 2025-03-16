Is Your Brain Blocking Your Psychic Abilities?

Researchers recently found evidence that parts of the brain might act as a psi-inhibitory filter. In other words, the brain apparently suppresses its natural psychic abilities.

While it might seem like pseudoscience, there has been evidence that the human brain is capable of certain “psychic” functions.

Videos by VICE

According to an article published by the Bial Foundation, “Psi is a phenomenon that includes telepathy (mind-mind connections), clairvoyance (perception of distant objects or events), precognition (perception of future events), and mind-matter interactions (psychokinesis).” However, there’s a theory that a frontal lobe filter blocks these abilities.

Researchers Found Evidence Suggesting Our Brains Block Psychic Abilities

While there’s conflicting research about the validity of psi, a recent study published in Cortex tested the hypothesis that humans possess, but also suppress, innate psi abilities.

“A major barrier to acceptance of psi is that effects are small and hard to replicate,” the study abstract reads. “To address this issue, we developed a novel neurobiological model to study this controversial phenomenon based upon the concept that the brain may act as a psi-inhibitory filter.”

The researchers “used repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to induce reversible brain lesions in the left medial middle frontal region in healthy participants,” the Bial Foundation, which supported the research, reported.

According to lead researcher Morris Freedman of Baycrest Health Sciences, “This study confirmed our hypothesis.”

“Individuals with neurological or reversible rTMS-induced frontal lesions may represent a useful group for detection and replication of this phenomenon,” he said in a statement from the Bial Foundation.

“[These findings] are potentially transformative for the way we view interactions between the brain and seemingly random events,” Freedman, who is also head of the Division of Neurology at Baycrest, continued.

Additionally, the study might “significantly advance research in the area of psi, helping to bring this phenomenon into the realm of mainstream science.”

The future is bright.