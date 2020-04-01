Your Monthly Horoscope: April 2020

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Aries season marks the astrological new year, and with this month’s Jupiter-Pluto conjunction, we’re facing a powerful new beginning that’s all about transformation and expanding out of old paradigms. There’s also a full moon in Libra that highlights balance and relationships, and a new moon in Taurus that helps us feel more grounded and comfortable. Read your monthly horoscope below to find out what this means for you:

April changes the landscape of your social life and finds you thinking about the future in a new way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Welcome to Aries season, Taurus—your inner world is calling. Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, encouraging you to make a few wishes! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Welcome to Aries season, Cancer—your skills are shining, and plenty of attention comes your way!Read your monthly horoscope here.

This time of year has exciting opportunities for you, Leo, and calls upon you to be brave. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries season finds you tackling important issues concerning everything from money to intimacy. Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in Aries finds you connecting with new people and exploring your relationships further. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Happy astrological new year, dear scorpion! Is it time for some spring cleaning? Read your monthly horoscope here.

It’s the astrological new year, Sagittarius, and you’re resolving to bring more joy to your life. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries season begins, and you’re in a domestic mood! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Mentally, this is a very busy time of year for you, dear Aquarius, so make the effort to rest and clear your head! Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules abundance, making this a great time to spoil yourself! Read your monthly horoscope here.

