“Your Opinion Is Worthless to Me” — An ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Streamer Lets People Know Where He Stands on the Controversy

FightinCowboy, a prominent streamer, had a little something to say to viewers who articulated unpleasant viewpoints toward one of the protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Yasuke is a Black character in a AAA game — Anno Domini 2025. With such a major spotlight on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it’s led many players and/or viewers to look upon this egregious crime with the expected responses.

FightinCowboy, however, seems to have been fed up with the negativity. In a now-viral clip, he strikes back against people who are anti-Yasuke.

Perhaps the Gamers are alright — Lucas (@phoenixfire.bsky.social) 2025-03-20T06:44:46.867Z

The above clip indeed contains some rather colorful language as FightinCowboy lets loose. Now, here’s what I’ll tell y’all right off the rip. I know better than to invite my own brand of tiresome comments for certain reasons. So, I don’t particularly feel obligated to vocalize my opinion on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows “controversy” either way. People don’t like Yasuke for certain reasons, they articulated that, FightinCowboy didn’t take too kindly to it.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

it’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an ‘assassin’s creed shadows’ conversation i want no part of

For VICE’s part in anything Assassin’s Creed Shadows, what I do feel like saying is that Shaun loved it! “I hope Ubisoft takes a lesson from its own playbook when addressing the future of its franchises. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the perfect example. Mending the broken pieces together can make a work of art. But if those pieces continue to break and shatter, they may find themselves unable to fix what has been previously broken. And like any piece of art, this is a delicate and fragile thing. But from a distance, up close, and hands-on, its beauty shines through.” Yeah, Shaun was pretty poetic with his praise of the game!

As for you, FightinCowboy, unfortunately, I can’t say whether what you said was good or bad — that’s not my job. All I know is this: Assassin’s Creed Shadows is indeed part of a conversation in the world of gaming. Ubisoft seems to be enjoying itself if sales numbers are anything to go by so far, though. I’m not one to comment on that, either.