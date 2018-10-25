You’re Invited to Celebrate the Release of Our Second Book, ‘Bong Appetit’

Did you hear that MUNCHIES wrote a book? Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed is the only compendium of cannabis-infused cooking you’ll ever need. And it looks pretty damn delicious, too, if we may say so ourselves. But what good is writing a book if you don’t use it as an excuse to throw a bomb-ass party for friends and strangers from the internet who appreciate the wide world of weed cuisine?

So that’s exactly what we’re doing. On November 5th, you’re invited to join MUNCHIES at the narcbar (heh) at The Standard, East Village for a selection of undosed bites and booze ripped right from the book’s recipes. narcbar is selling tickets that will get you your very own copy of our beautiful baby (that’s the book), hors d’oeuvres, and a couple of cocktails. And since MUNCHIES is involved, you know it’s not gonna be the basic book party shrimp-cocktail-and-crudité fare. Think of it as a preview of for some the amazing food you could put weed in if you were cooking it at home, on your own time, with our expert instruction.

Interested? Here’s what you need to know:

Date: Monday, November 5

Time: 7pm – 9pm

Location: narcbar at The Standard, East Village, 25 Cooper Square

Tickets: $40, available here.

And if you can’t make it, order the book from Ten Speed Press here and catch up on your favorite moments of weed-fueled eating and drinking from Bong Appétit over on VICELAND.