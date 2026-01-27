YouTube Music Now Syncs Your Listening Queue Across All Devices

Call it overdue, but YouTube Music is finally letting you sync your queue of upcoming songs across mobile and desktop devices. Until now, the mobile YouTube Music apps couldn’t seamlessly pick up where you left off listening on your computer.

Better late than never, as the saying goes, I suppose.

Videos by VICE

pick up and listen

While YouTube Music had some limited integration on the desktop app, when users opened the app on their Android or iOS device, they found their queue completely different from what it had been on their desktop app. It made handing off listening a pain.

Suppose you’re listening at home, and it’s time to go drive somewhere or go for a run. You have a great lineup of songs ready, and then you open your phone’s app to find that the next queue of songs is completely different.

Well, no more. Now it doesn’t matter what kind of device you were using to stream YouTube Music. When you begin listening on a different device, you’ll see the same queue of upcoming songs without interruption.

Google, which owns YouTube, was fairly quiet about the update. It made no official announcement on its own blog, nor did it release any press release for the media. The change just began appearing in the past few days in a server-side update.

That means users don’t have to do anything to receive the new synced queueing, not even update their YouTube Music apps. It just appears like magic.

It was overdue, frankly. It’s 2026. We’re a quarter of the way through this century, and syncing music between devices shouldn’t be all that hard. Spotify has had it for quite some time. Apple Music, though, still needs to get on board. Now that Spotify and YouTube Music both have this capability, it falls a little further behind.