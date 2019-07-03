Zucchini and Squash Manicotti Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

5 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing

2 medium zucchini, cut into ¼-inch pieces (1 pound|450 grams)

2 medium yellow squash, grated (1 pound|450 grams)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¾ pound|300 grams lasagna sheets, cut into 8 (6-inch) squares

2 cups|472 grams ricotta cheese

1 ¼ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 lemons

2 ounces|60 grams baby arugula

⅓ cup|5 grams fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

⅓ cup|5 grams fresh dill sprigs

1 block Parmesan cheese

Directions

Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the zucchini and cook until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the squash and cook for 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl to cool. Once the vegetables are cool, add the ricotta and 1 cup mozzarella to the bowl. Zest in one lemon, then juice it on in there (about 2 tablespoons). Season with salt and pepper. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the lasagna sheets and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then drain and run under cold water until cool. Place in a single layer on an oiled baking sheet and drizzle with more oil. Heat the oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Working with one lasagna sheet at a time, add ¾ cups of the ricotta and squash mixture to the end farthest from you, kind of like you’re rolling a joint. Roll the pasta sheet up and over the filling so it is a long tube. Nestle it into the casserole dish and repeat with the remaining lasagna sheets and filling. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella cheese and bake for 40 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, toss the arugula, parsley, and oregano with the remaining tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and place on the manicotti. Garnish with the dill sprigs, then finely grate the Parmesan cheese all over the top of everything and serve.

