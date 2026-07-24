This Ice Maker Drops the Perfect Ice for Boozy, Back Porch Summer Cocktails (Plus, It’s On Sale Right Now)

There’s no shortage of ways to keep cool during a summer heat wave. New air conditioner, maybe. Smart fans. My favorite is the cool, old-fashioned, ice-cold drink. Whether you’re making G&Ts or Blackberry Brambles, you need a bunch of nuggety, perfectly lumpy ice for the glass. That goes for iced tea and lemonade, too.

You can get plenty of it, without having to mess with huge bags of ice nuggets, with the Antarctic Star Countertop Portable Ice Maker for $94, down $11 from its normal retail price.

Videos by VICE

perfect for boozy, back porch cocktails

You get your choice of small or large ice cubes via a setting on the machine’s simple control panel. Highball glasses—those tall, skinny cocktail glasses—would be good candidates for the smaller ice cubes. Ice makers can get pretty gnarly over time. Ask anybody who’s ever worked in a fast food restaurant. This ice maker has an automatic deep-cleaning mode to keep you from losing your sanity when it comes time to keep it squeaky clean.

The Antarctic Star (great name) makes up to 26 pounds of ice per day. It sounds like a lot, but you have friends, family, neighbors, right? Invite them all over without worrying about running out of ice. Because that’s the needle scratch on a record when it comes to a party—running out of ice. It’s almost as bad as not having the right ice to begin with.

more ice makers to help you chill out

Angling toward something a little different, the Electactic Whiskey Ice Cube Maker makes whiskey ice. That’s not ice made from whiskey, which would be frankly delicious. It’s a single, large ice cube for placing in your whiskey to keep it from becoming diluted with water as quickly as with normal ice cubes.

The Silonn Nugget Ice Maker Countertop makes 33 pounds of nugget ice per day. It’s also slimmer than larger ice makers, making it a better choice for those who don’t have a surplus of countertop space.

The Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker Countertop makes 40 pounds of nugget ice per day. If you need a ton of ice and can spare the room in your kitchen, this is your machine right here.