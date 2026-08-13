You Don’t Need Hot Tub Money to Be a Hot Tub Person

A real backyard hot tub costs thousands of dollars and needs an electrician. Maybe even a professional plumber. An inflatable one, on the other hand, can cost what you’d spend on a nice TV, sets up in an afternoon, and gets you the same end-of-day soak without financing anything. That used to mean settling for a glorified kiddie pool with bubbles. Not anymore, though! Insulated covers, app-controlled heating, and actual in-tub jets have caught inflatable tubs up to the fantasy.

Before you buy one, consider what you’re wanting in terms of jet count. That, along with placement, decides whether it feels like a massage or a warm bath with fizz. Energy efficiency (like insulated walls, a removable cover) keeps your electric bill from skyrocketing. “Capacity” should also be taken as a bit marketing speak-y… a “4-person” tub realistically probably better fits two people comfortably.

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3 Inflatable Hot Tubs That Won’t Break the Bank

Here are our picks for inflatable tubs that are worth a look:

The INTEX leans hard into the full spa-night bit. It’s built with INTEX’s puncture-proof, 3-ply Fiber-Tech material, and packs 120 high-powered bubble jets that are controlled from a single touch panel. The battery-powered LED light cycles through five colors, and it comes with two adjustable headrests instead of one, plus an energy-efficient cover, chemical dispenser, and carry bag in the box. It’s rated for four adults, though, again, two is the more honest number. Three if you’re extra close.

The 28429EH is the more no-frills option of the three, and it’s currently the cheapest one on our list! Fiber-Tech beam construction handles the structural side, while a built-in Hard Water Treatment system keeps mineral buildup from wrecking the pump over time (which can be a detail cheaper tubs tend to skip). The PTC heater transfers heat efficiently, and the included cover cuts heat loss by up to 50%, which is a bigger deal that jet count if you’re keeping this running into the fall. It’s also saltwater-system compatible.

The biggest and most tech-forward of the three, the Hot Springs comes with a square design, with Bestway’s EnergySense insulation, which the brand claims is up to 40% more efficient than comparable inflatable spas. It connects to the Bestway Connect app, so you can get the temperature, timer, and the 140-jet AirJet system just right from your phone before you walk outside. Freeze Shield protects the pump in cold weather, and the Power-Saving Timer lets you schedule water temperature up to 40 days out, so you can be ready to hop in without even thinking about it.