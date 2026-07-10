Canna River Is Expanding Beyond Hemp: Meet River Botanicals (And What’s In Store For Customers)

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After six years of building its reputation in hemp, Canna River is broadening its scope. The company just launched River Botanicals on July 13, a new parent brand that will house Canna River while creating room for future plant-based products beyond cannabinoids. Existing Canna River products aren’t going anywhere though. Instead, River Botanicals serves as the larger umbrella for the company’s next chapter.

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This does not seem to be one of those rebrands where a company suddenly pretends it was never what it was. Hemp remains central to the business, but the company is positioning itself to explore a wider range of botanical products over time.

“Canna River will always be our foundation, but River Botanicals is our future,” the company told VICE. “As we look to the horizon of what the botanical industry can become, we plan to be at its pinnacle. We look forward to expanding on the finest botanical experiences, provided in the fairest way possible.”

Canna River isn’t the only company thinking beyond cannabinoids. As ingredients like functional mushrooms, adaptogens, and herbal supplements have become increasingly mainstream, many wellness brands have started expanding beyond a single hero ingredient. Rather than being known only for hemp, companies are increasingly positioning themselves as broader botanical brands. As someone who has seen cannabis brands evolve, I see this as a shift that gives them room to introduce new products without abandoning the customers who found them through CBD or THC in the first place.

What Is River Botanicals?

River Botanicals is a parent brand—not a replacement for Canna River.

For existing customers, very little changes in the short term. Canna River remains the company’s hemp-focused brand, offering products like CBD and hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies, tinctures, topicals, and drink mixes. River Botanicals simply gives the company room to introduce additional plant-based products in the future under a broader identity.

The company describes the new platform with the slogan “Fair by Nature,” which it says reflects its goal of making botanical products more accessible and straightforward for consumers.

If you’re already a Canna River customer, don’t expect your gummies to suddenly show up in different packaging. You’ll see the new River Botanicals name across the company’s website, but Canna River’s products and hemp lineup aren’t going anywhere. Instead, the new parent brand has the opportunity to roll out new products as it expands into additional botanical categories over time.

Canna River’s Hemp Products Remain Front and Center

Although River Botanicals broadens the company’s identity, Canna River’s existing hemp lineup remains its most recognizable offering.

Among its products are hemp-derived Delta-9 gummies, CBD tinctures, topical products, and powdered drink mixes. These formats have become increasingly popular as hemp products continue moving beyond traditional oils and capsules.

One example is the brand’s Delta-9 Drink Mix, a single-serve powder packet that lets consumers add hemp-derived THC to a beverage instead of purchasing a ready-to-drink can. It’s another example of how hemp products continue to evolve into familiar consumer formats.

Gummies remain another major category for the brand. As one of the most recognizable product types in hemp, they continue to serve as an accessible entry point for consumers who aren’t interested in smoking or vaping.

Why the Expansion Matters TO CUSTOMERS

The hemp market has become increasingly crowded over the past several years, with brands competing not only on cannabinoid formulations but also on broader wellness positioning.

Launching a parent brand gives Canna River flexibility to grow beyond hemp without abandoning the identity it has already established. Rather than forcing future botanical products to fit under a cannabis-focused name, River Botanicals creates space for additional categories while allowing Canna River to remain dedicated to hemp.

It’s a strategy that has become more common as wellness brands diversify their product portfolios and consumers show growing interest in plant-based ingredients across multiple categories.

Whether River Botanicals eventually expands into adaptogens, herbal supplements, functional mushrooms, or other botanical products remains to be seen. For now, the company’s focus remains firmly rooted in hemp, with River Botanicals serving as the framework for whatever comes next.

For existing Canna River customers, the message is relatively straightforward: the hemp and kratom products stay the same, but the company behind them is thinking bigger, and you’ll be introduced with new product options to love.