The 'F1 2020' Racing Game Can't Keep Up With Reality

The clearest example of this problem is how F1 2020 depicts the current Ferrari. While Ferrari briefly looked like it had the most powerful engine in Formula 1 last year, its performance declined precipitously after other teams asked some pointed questions about the legality of its engine. While nobody outright said Ferrari cheated, and the settlement the team reached was mostly sealed, it was compelled to assist Formula 1 in helping ensure a very particular kind of rules infringement could be detected and prevented in the future. Probably not coincidentally, the 2020 Ferrari is one of the most underpowered cars in Formula 1. But in F1 2020, the Ferrari has one of the best straight-line speeds in the game, and in My Team, the Ferrari engine has the highest power rating when you go to choose your engine supplier. This situation would cry out for a ratings patch in another sports game, but it highlights the tension between game design and the reality of the sport that Codemasters has always wrestled with. Up and down the F1 grid are teams that have thrown fortunes and teams of engineers at the problem of designing a good race car, and they end up with a hopeless jalopy or something just good enough to occasionally get a glimpse of the Mercedes in the distance ahead. Would the game be fun if you could do everything “right” and regularly get your ass kicked?