3 Tips for Reaching a Flow State and Boosting Productivity

You know those moments when you’re engrossed in a passion project or activity that seemingly nothing and no one could pull you away from? That intense focus, second-nature effort, and immense enjoyment are often referred to as a “flow state”—something many professionals attempt to reach, as it brings peak productivity. It’s no surprise, then, that TikTok can’t stop talking about its benefits and how to get there.

“While the concept of ‘flow state’ is not new, it’s interesting to see how TikTok interprets it and applies the idea to everyday life,” says Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder of AI career app Kickresume. “With so many distractions surrounding us in both our personal and professional lives, techniques that can help us relax and focus are absolutely vital.”

If you’re looking to become more productive in both your personal and professional lives, you’re in the right place. Duris provided three expert ways to achieve “flow state.”

1. Set Meaningful Goals

Your goals tell you where your passion and priorities lie. Setting objectives that feel meaningful to you will help you enter that “flow state” you crave, as you’ll be more in alignment with yourself and your desired outcomes.

“Defining your aims and objectives of the task can help you focus on a specific goal and avoid becoming overwhelmed or sidetracked,” says Duris. “Top tip: make sure to set realistic goals within the time you have and prioritize tasks based on deadlines.”

Don’t get too ahead of yourself by setting unattainable goals, as that could actually be more discouraging than inspiring. Take baby steps that will motivate you as you go.

2. Define Your Ideal Working Space

Everyone works differently. Some might prefer the silence and stillness of their home, while others might enjoy the productivity of an office space. For example, I personally am most efficient and inspired when I’m among other creatives at my local cafe. It’s like I immediately enter a flow state when I step foot inside and order my go-to latte.

Get to know yourself and what works best for you, and cater to those needs as best as you can.

“If you’re someone who can only concentrate in silence, find a quiet place to sit,” says Duris. “Alternatively, if you prefer some sound, try wearing headphones playing white noise to fill the silence. Turning off notifications can also help to reduce distractions and focus solely on the task at hand.”

Additionally, don’t judge or shame your working preferences. Instead, work with them.

3. Challenge Yourself

In today’s hustle culture, it’s easy to fall into a rut and repeat the same day over and over, simply because your routine is efficient. However, this can quickly lead to burnout and boredom. Instead, try challenging yourself in some way so you continue to learn and grow and remain inspired.

“Where possible, choose tasks that are sufficiently different and engaging to maintain your interest, and look for ways to challenge yourself to avoid boredom,” says Duris. “It’s been proven that if your task is too easy, you’re less likely to reach a flow state.”