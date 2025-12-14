3 Traits That Mean Your Dog Is a Genius

People claim their dogs are geniuses for doing things like remembering where the treats are or figuring out how to open a door you swear was shut. But scientists have an actual definition for this canine brilliance.

A new study from the University of Portsmouth and the Friedrich Schiller University of Jena suggests the smartest dogs on Earth share three traits that separate them from the rest: curiosity, focus, and self-control.

As reported by Newsweek, the research team studied 11 rare “label-learning” dogs, a category reserved for canines that can identify dozens or even hundreds of objects by name alone. Dr. Juliane Kaminski, who leads the Dog Cognition Centre at Portsmouth, called these dogs “extremely rare” and added that their talent appears to be innate. The group included border collies, pugs, Spanish waterdogs, and a handful of mixed breeds from around the world.

The study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, put the dogs through eight cognitive tasks designed to measure problem-solving, learning, memory, and communication. Out of all the behaviors researchers tracked, three stood out as signatures of canine genius.

1. Curiosity

Label-learning dogs spent more time examining new objects than control dogs. They didn’t glance and move on. They inspected, reconsidered, and came back for another look. Curiosity gave them an edge, because a dog that wants to understand the world is more likely to absorb the names and functions of objects within it.

2. Focus

These dogs didn’t engage in chaotic digging through a basket of toys. They zeroed in on specific items and stayed with them. That kind of attention helps them form stable associations between words and objects, something most dogs treat like background noise.

3. Self-Control

Self-control is a surprisingly powerful cognitive skill. Dr. Juliane Bräuer, a collaborator on the study, described her own non-genius dog to Newsweek, admitting, “She likes a ball so much that she would not fetch a ring when a ball is present.” Genius dogs resist that impulse. They override their preferences to follow instructions, which makes learning easier.

One dog in the study, Harvey, reportedly memorized the names of 203 toys. Researchers believe his curiosity played a major role in that skill.

Kaminski says this research is an early step toward a “puppy IQ test” that could identify young dogs with advanced learning potential. Somewhere out there, a future service dog or canine prodigy is staring down a squeaky toy, ready to prove it.