Singles Are Using ‘Hot-Take Dating’ to Find the Perfect Partner

Dating has a way of making the holiday season both brighter and…well, for some, more stressful. If you dove deep into the chaotic dating world of 2025, you might feel burnt out by the time Q4 rolls around. However, it seems things might be looking up going into 2026—at least, according to Tinder’s Year In Swipe 2025 report.

“Singles are looking for a connection that feels easy, honest, and a little bit fun,” said Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder. “They’re done overthinking every message and overanalyzing every match.”

This is a pattern I can get behind. In fact, one of the newest dating trends is called hot-take dating, a values-based approach that promises more aligned connections and socially conscious decisions.

Let’s take a look.

What Is Hot-Take Dating?

According to Tinder’s Year In Swipe 2025 report, hot-take dating involves being attracted to opinionated individuals, especially when it comes to sentiments like shared values and political views.

“Attraction DOES come with opinions,” the report states. “Standing for something is definitely a major deal for young singles, with 37 percent of singles saying shared values are essential in dating.”

What’s more? A whopping 41 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t date someone with opposing political views, with women (35 percent) being less open to it than men (60 percent).

“This isn’t about being divisive, it’s about being authentic,” Tinder reports. “Daters are proudly matching on principles, from equality to empathy.”

Top Dealbreakers in Hot-Take Dating

Tinder identified some of the top dealbreakers in dating. If you don’t share similar “takes” (or, in the cases below, moral values), you might want to reconsider your connection.

Kindness

According to Tinder, 54% daters said they most value kindness. For example, being rude to staff is an “ick.” Although I would consider that as more of a massive red flag than an ick…but I digress.

Racial Justice

This should be a no-brainer rather than a “hot take”…but Tinder found that 37 percent believe aligning on racial justice is a non-negotiable.

Family Views

If you can’t agree on family views, like wanting kids or valuing marriage, 36 percent find that to be a dealbreaker. Compatible long-term goals and shared views is crucial in a romantic relationship.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Thirty-two percent said that disagreements over LGBTQ+ rights is a dealbreaker. As I stated earlier, this is more of a moral value than a “hot take.”

Hot-Taking Dating in Action

To be honest, I believe hot-take dating should be renamed “values-based dating,” as most of these hot takes are obvious dealbreakers. However, I like the idea of standing up for what you believe in—even if it means walking away from a romantic partner.

Too many of us will turn the other cheek when dating, merely to secure a connection or sustain an attachment. Often, this is at the expense of our own morals, values, and even emotional safety.

Hot-take dating ensures you’re grounded in your truth and unwilling to settle for less.

“Dating should add a spark, not more stress,” said Hobley, per Tinder. “You can already see that energy in what’s shaping 2026—singles are saying exactly what they want, standing for what they believe in, and leading with honesty and openness.”