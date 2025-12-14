Chonky Kitties Beware: Ozempic for Cats Is on the Way

If your cat has reached a size best described as “majestically chonky,” science may soon have a solution that spares you from micromanaging every scoop. A weight-loss drug for cats, modeled after human medications like Ozempic, is now being tested in veterinary clinical trials.

More than half of pet cats worldwide are estimated to be overweight, according to researchers. That extra “fluff” puts cats at higher risk for diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, and mobility issues. Fixing the problem sounds simple until you try it. Cats need to lose weight slowly to avoid serious complications, and managing their food intake can turn into a months-long negotiation that neither side enjoys.

OKAVA Pharmaceuticals is testing a drug called OKV-119, a long-acting implant designed to help overweight cats return to a healthier size. In a recent press release, the company announced that the first cat has been dosed in its MEOW-1 clinical trial. The implant is placed just under the skin and releases medication over several months, which spares owners from trying to medicate a creature that already distrusts them.

“Caloric restriction, or fasting, is one of the most well-established interventions for extending lifespan and improving metabolic health in cats, but it’s also one of the hardest to maintain,” OKAVA CEO Michael Klotsman said in a statement.

Like Ozempic and Wegovy, OKV-119 is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. These drugs work by mimicking hormones involved in satiety and blood sugar regulation. According to OKAVA, the GLP-1 receptor is highly conserved across mammals, which makes it a strong candidate for veterinary treatments.

“OKV-119 is designed to mimic many of the physiological effects of fasting, improved insulin sensitivity, reduced fat mass, and more efficient energy metabolism, without requiring significant changes in feeding routines or disrupting the human-animal bond that often centers around food,” Klotsman said.

The safety of the implant system has already been evaluated in healthy cats during earlier lab studies. The current trial will monitor overweight cats over 12 weeks, tracking weight changes and overall health markers. For now, the study remains small, and the drug is far from hitting veterinary clinics.

Until then, vets continue to recommend practical steps, like structured mealtimes, measured portions, and enrichment toys that encourage cats to move while they eat.

Calling it Ozempic for cats grabs attention, but the issue behind it is straightforward. Obesity shortens feline lives, and researchers are looking for ways to address it that actually work in real homes.