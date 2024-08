Il finto cavo Apple che può hackerarti il computer senza che tu te ne accorga

I will be dropping #OMGCables over the next few days of defcon.



I will also have 5g bags of DemonSeed, if that’s your thing.



I’ve been very busy with @d3d0c3d & @clevernyyyy.



Details and update here: https://t.co/0vJf68nxMx



🌚🔥 pic.twitter.com/lARWTYHZU1