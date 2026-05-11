Daily Horoscope: May 11, 2026

Something about today feels like a confession waiting to happen. The Moon is in Pisces, sextiling Mercury, which means the things you’ve been carrying around in your chest without the right words are finally finding language. That’s the dominant energy today, stargazer—not action, not ambition, just radical honesty with yourself and the people around you. Pluto is retrograde in Aquarius, doing its slow, relentless work on everything you thought you’d already processed. Neptune in Aries keeps asking what you actually want when nobody else is factored in. The sky today isn’t asking you to do more. It’s asking you to be realer. Those are very different assignments.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re not actually angry about the thing you think you’re angry about. You know this. There’s something underneath all that fire that never got a proper conversation, Aries—it just got a reaction instead. You’re good at charging forward, but today the most courageous thing you can do is stop and ask yourself what’s really going on. Go ahead. Nobody’s watching.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been saying yes to things that don’t excite you anymore because saying no feels like losing something. It’s not. Venus in Gemini is throwing a lot of shiny new options your way right now, Taurus, and your instinct is to collect them all just in case. But you already know what you actually want. Everything else is just noise. Edit the list.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Moon sextiling Mercury today means your mind and your mouth are actually in sync for once—use that. You’ve been sitting on something that deserves to be said out loud, Gemini, not workshopped in your head for another three weeks. The right words are already there. The right person is already in your life. What exactly are you waiting for?

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s someone in your life who has no idea how much they mean to you because you keep assuming they already know. They don’t, Cancer. The Moon in Pisces, sextiling Mercury today, is handing you the exact right words at the exact right time. That’s not a coincidence. Say the thing you’ve been saving for a better moment. This is it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been waiting for external validation on something you internally settled a long time ago. Nobody’s coming to greenlight this for you, Leo—and honestly, you don’t need them to. The Sun in Taurus is asking you to build something real instead of waiting for the right audience to show up first. Start before you’re ready. You’ve always figured it out mid-leap.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You know exactly what you want to say—you’ve rehearsed it enough times. The Moon sextiling Mercury today is basically the universe handing you a window, Virgo, and windows don’t stay open forever. The version of you that just says the true thing out loud without running it through seven filters first? That person gets what they’re after. Be that person today.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so focused on how something looks that you haven’t checked in on how it actually feels. Those are two very different things, Libra, and Venus in Gemini has been blurring the line between them for a while now. Something in your life deserves an honest assessment today. Not an aesthetic one. Pull back the curtain and look at what’s actually there.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius has been doing a slow excavation of everything you thought you’d already dealt with. Fun, right? Here’s the thing, Scorpio—the stuff coming back up isn’t a sign that you failed the first time. It’s a sign you’re finally ready to finish the job. You know the difference between burying something and actually being done with it. Go finish it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve built an entire philosophy around staying unattached, and you’re starting to suspect it’s costing you something real. Jupiter in Cancer has been poking at that for a while now, Sagittarius. Freedom is only worth something if you’re actually happy with what you’re free from. Take a look at what you’ve been calling independence lately. Is that still the right word for it?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been executing someone else’s definition of success for so long it started to feel like your own. At some point, the goalposts moved, and you just kept running, Capricorn, without checking if you even wanted to end up there anymore. What does winning look like when nobody else gets a vote? That answer is overdue. Today’s a good day to find it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been so committed to being hard to define that you’ve made yourself hard to reach. There’s a person in your life who genuinely wants in, Aquarius, and you keep giving them the concept of you instead of the actual you. Uranus in Taurus is asking something uncomfortable right now: what are you actually protecting yourself from? Take a real look at that.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been absorbing everyone else’s energy like it’s your job and wondering why you feel so depleted at the end of the day. It is not your job, Pisces. Neptune in Aries is pushing you to actually want things for yourself—not in service of a feeling or a person or a vibe. Just for you. What does that even look like? Find out.

Pisces monthly horoscope