MIXED BY Gramatik

O MIXED BY de hoje veio de bem, bem longe. O produtor Gramatik trouxe da Eslovênia uma mix de 55 minutos com alguns nomes de sua própria gravadora, a Lowtemp, e versões de faixas feitas por outros rostinhos como Madeon, Haywyre, GZA, Bondax e o favorito da galera ultimamente, o D’Angelo. Uma compilação tão especial quanto essa é igualzinha ao trabalho do Gramatik, tem mais é que ser reconhecida mesmo, então enquanto a ouvimos por aqui em looping, vamos dar a chance de você se apaixonar por ele à primeira vista. Ou segunda, ou terceira e por aí vai.

Tracklist:

1. ILLUMNTR – “Islands / Mishiakuwan Johnson, Human Alien” (Lowtemp)

2. Betty Ford Boys – “Icky” (Melting Pot)

3. Gramatik – “I Love The Way” (Lowtemp)

4. The Geek x Vrv – “If You Want Her”

5. Pumpkin & Vin’S da Cuero feat. 20sy – “Fifty Fifty (Instrumental)” (Mentalow Music)

6. Exmag & Russ Liquid – “VCR”

7. Lettuce – “Double Header” (Velour Recordings)

8. D’Angelo and The Vanguard – “Back to the Future (Part I)” (RCA)

9. Madeon – “You’re On (Gramatik Instrumental Remix)” (Columbia)

10. Photay – Everytime I Hit Myself in the Head I Think I’m in Paris

11.DJ Nu-Mark feat. Ernie Hines – “Our Generation” (Hot Plate Records)

12.Temu & DJ Static – “Talkbox Vigilante”

13. Johnny Pate – “Shaft in Africa” (Dub)

14. GZA feat. Tom Morello – “The Mexican”

15. Andrew Block feat. Ivan Neville – “All I Need (The Noisy Freaks Remix)”

16. Bondax – “All I See (Pomo Remix)” (Relentless Records)

17. Haywyre – “Insight” (Monstercat)

18. Freddy Todd – “Wave Therapy” (Lowtemp)

19. Russ Liquid – “Twisted” (Lowtemp)

20. Evil Needle – “Antidote” (Soulection)

21. Luxas – “53” (Lowtemp)

Você pode encontrar o Gramatik no Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

