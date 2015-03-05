MIXED BY Gramatik

O MIXED BY de hoje veio de bem, bem longe. O produtor Gramatik trouxe da Eslovênia uma mix de 55 minutos com alguns nomes de sua própria gravadora, a Lowtemp, e versões de faixas feitas por outros rostinhos como Madeon, Haywyre, GZA, Bondax e o favorito da galera ultimamente, o D’Angelo. Uma compilação tão especial quanto essa é igualzinha ao trabalho do Gramatik, tem mais é que ser reconhecida mesmo, então enquanto a ouvimos por aqui em looping, vamos dar a chance de você se apaixonar por ele à primeira vista. Ou segunda, ou terceira e por aí vai.
Tracklist:
1. ILLUMNTR – “Islands / Mishiakuwan Johnson, Human Alien” (Lowtemp)
2. Betty Ford Boys – “Icky” (Melting Pot)
3. Gramatik – “I Love The Way” (Lowtemp)
4. The Geek x Vrv – “If You Want Her”
5. Pumpkin & Vin’S da Cuero feat. 20sy – “Fifty Fifty (Instrumental)” (Mentalow Music)
6. Exmag & Russ Liquid – “VCR”
7. Lettuce – “Double Header” (Velour Recordings)
8. D’Angelo and The Vanguard – “Back to the Future (Part I)” (RCA)
9. Madeon – “You’re On (Gramatik Instrumental Remix)” (Columbia)
10. Photay – Everytime I Hit Myself in the Head I Think I’m in Paris
11.DJ Nu-Mark feat. Ernie Hines – “Our Generation” (Hot Plate Records)
12.Temu & DJ Static – “Talkbox Vigilante”
13. Johnny Pate – “Shaft in Africa” (Dub)
14. GZA feat. Tom Morello – “The Mexican”
15. Andrew Block feat. Ivan Neville – “All I Need (The Noisy Freaks Remix)”
16. Bondax – “All I See (Pomo Remix)” (Relentless Records)
17. Haywyre – “Insight” (Monstercat)
18. Freddy Todd – “Wave Therapy” (Lowtemp)
19. Russ Liquid – “Twisted” (Lowtemp)
20. Evil Needle – “Antidote” (Soulection)
21. Luxas – “53” (Lowtemp)
Você pode encontrar o Gramatik no Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter