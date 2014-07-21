VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entretenimento

LOL Naturel

By

Share:

Blusa e calça Moschino.

FOTOS, DIREÇÃO DE ARTE E ARTE 3D POR: PAMELA REED + MATTHEW RADER 
EDITORA DE MODA: MELANEY OLDENHOF
Cabelo: Yoichi Tomizawa, usando Oribe Hair Care, no Art Department
Maquiagem: Cedric Jolivet, usando MAC, no See Management
Manicure: Katherine St.Paul Hill, usando Chanel, no The Wall Group
Modelos: Masha D., Niki Hajdu e Paige Reifler, da New York Models
Assistente de fotografia: Amelia Keller
Assistente de moda: Danielle Hawkins

Videos by VICE

Vestido Versace. 

Suéter Moschino.

Blusa e saia Cut25 by Yigal Azrouël. 

Vestido Jason Wu. 

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE