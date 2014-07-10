The interpreters who worked alongside American and NATO forces in Afghanistan are among our bravest and most loyal allies. They played an essential role in sourcing intelligence and educating Western troops about the local culture. Now they’re being abandoned.

In part three, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson travels to Athens, where many Afghan interpreters find themselves stranded with no money or home. In their desperate attempts to escape persecution and death at the hands of the Taliban they turned to illegal smugglers selling fake visas in Afghanistan that never got them where they meant to go.

Videos by VICE

After years of loyal service alongside American and NATO forces, some interpreters barely surviving on Athens streets have come to wish they never took the job.

Download the full eBook from Ben Anderson’s The Interpreters on PDF Download (Free), Google Play (Free), Kindle, and Kobo