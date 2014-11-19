Beldina Chewing French Fries in the “Ocean” Video Shows How She Doesn’t Give a Damn About What You Think

It might sound unbelievable to outsiders, but there’s more to Sweden than pop and metal. Just listen to our girl Beldina. She’s the latest of a pretty few Sweden-based R&B ladies bringing warm soul to the chilly Scandinavian north. And man, it feels good.

Videos by VICE

Ever since the release of her totally free mixtape Opening Act earlier this year, Beldina has been keeping herself busy with casual things such as heating up the stage for Pharrell in Stockholm, headlining at Boiler Room in Gothenburg alongside DJ Bella Boo, and working on her upcoming EP set to be released early next year. Looking at Beldina chewing French fries in this video for “Ocean” confirms that this boss doesn’t give a damn about what you think. In fact, she’s been releasing stuff via her own If I Were a Bell since 2010, apparently because a major label didn’t think about things the same way she does. Well, all I have to say is this: You go girl!!!

“Ocean” is out now via KISSKISS Records.