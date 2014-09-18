Broncho’s New Video For “Class Historian” Is Deliciously Ridiculous

Somewhere in between an early 90s commercial for a 976 number and an amateur music video shot at an amusement park is Broncho’s new lo-fi video for “Class Historian.” The VHS-inspired video for the garage-kissed indie track comes from the Just Enough Hip To Be Woman LP, out now. Stream that in full below and buy yours at iTunes.
Catch Broncho on the road now, including at Mercury Lounge on September 18 and Baby’s All Right on September 19 in NYC. All other dates are below.
BRONCHO on TOUR
09/17 Allston MA – Great Scott
09/18 New York NY – Mercury Lounge
09/19 Brooklyn NY – Baby’s All Right
09/20 Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brendas
09/21 Washington DC – DC9
09/22 Chapel Hill NC – Local 506
09/23 Athens GA – Green Room
09/24 Tallahassee FL – Club Downunder
09/25 Orlando FL – Will’s Pub
09/26 Jacksonville FL – Jack Rabbit’s
09/27 Birmingham AL – Bottletree
09/28 Memphis TN – HiTone Cafe
10/03 Norman OK – Opolis
10/21 Denver CO – Larimer Lounge
10/23 Las Vegas NV – Bunkhouse
10/25 Santa Ana CA – Beach Goth 3 at The Observatory
10/27 Los Angeles CA – The Satellite
10/29 Houston TX – Fitzgerald’s
10/30 San Antonio TX – 502 Bar
10/31 Austin TX – Fanfest
11/01 Dallas TX – Untapped Festival
11/15 Amsterdam NL – Paradiso
11/17 Manchester UK – Castle Hotel
11/18 London UK – Sebright Arms
11/19 Brighton UK – Prince Albert
11/20 Bristol UK – Louisana
11/22 Stugart DE – Venue 1210
11/23 Cologne DE – Blue Shell
11/24 Hamburg DE – Goldener Salon at Hafenklang
11/25 Berlin DE – Comet