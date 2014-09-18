Broncho’s New Video For “Class Historian” Is Deliciously Ridiculous

Somewhere in between an early 90s commercial for a 976 number and an amateur music video shot at an amusement park is Broncho’s new lo-fi video for “Class Historian.” The VHS-inspired video for the garage-kissed indie track comes from the Just Enough Hip To Be Woman LP, out now. Stream that in full below and buy yours at iTunes.

Catch Broncho on the road now, including at Mercury Lounge on September 18 and Baby’s All Right on September 19 in NYC. All other dates are below.

BRONCHO on TOUR

09/17 Allston MA – Great Scott

09/18 New York NY – Mercury Lounge

09/19 Brooklyn NY – Baby’s All Right

09/20 Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brendas

09/21 Washington DC – DC9

09/22 Chapel Hill NC – Local 506

09/23 Athens GA – Green Room

09/24 Tallahassee FL – Club Downunder

09/25 Orlando FL – Will’s Pub

09/26 Jacksonville FL – Jack Rabbit’s

09/27 Birmingham AL – Bottletree

09/28 Memphis TN – HiTone Cafe

10/03 Norman OK – Opolis

10/21 Denver CO – Larimer Lounge

10/23 Las Vegas NV – Bunkhouse

10/25 Santa Ana CA – Beach Goth 3 at The Observatory

10/27 Los Angeles CA – The Satellite

10/29 Houston TX – Fitzgerald’s

10/30 San Antonio TX – 502 Bar

10/31 Austin TX – Fanfest

11/01 Dallas TX – Untapped Festival

11/15 Amsterdam NL – Paradiso

11/17 Manchester UK – Castle Hotel

11/18 London UK – Sebright Arms

11/19 Brighton UK – Prince Albert

11/20 Bristol UK – Louisana

11/22 Stugart DE – Venue 1210

11/23 Cologne DE – Blue Shell

11/24 Hamburg DE – Goldener Salon at Hafenklang

11/25 Berlin DE – Comet