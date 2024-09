In this part we talk about Keenan Milton, who got on the team a year or so after it formed. He was one of the best before his tragic death by drowning in 2001. The legendary 2003 skate video Yeah Right! features a short prologue paying tribute to Keenan. Every story we heard about Keenan is what a great guy and friend he was, and how much he is missed.

Later on, we catch up with Stevie Williams to hear how Chocolate inspired him to start his own brand, DGK.